End in sight for South Shields roadworks

There is light at the end of the tunnel for hard-pressed drivers in South Tyneside.

Two weeks of resurfacing work which has seen the A185 Jarrow Road closed every day - leading to long taiolbacks at peak times on Newcasrle Road at the Lindisfarne Roundabout - should be compete by this weekend.

Council chiefs had asked drivers to be patient as the roadworks put pressure on the new £7.5million Lindisfarne Roundaboput road scheme.

Coun Allan West, lead member for housing and transport at South Tyneside Council, said the work will soon be complete.

He said: “The current resurfacing work is on schedule to be completed at the end of this week.

“I would like to thank motorists for their patience while these necessary works have been ongoing. ”

The work involves resurfacing Jarrow Road from the southern Tyne Tunnel portal to Jarrow Slake.

Improvements were also made to the junction of the A185 and Church Bank.

The council say the road closure was essential to enable resurfacing works to take place.

The work was specifically programmed to coincide with both school holidays and Nissan shutdown in order to reduce delays.

Hundreds of drivers were hit by delays of up to half an hour some days, as traffic backed up as far as the Arches junction near Tyne Dock from Lindisfarne Roundabout.

The major scheme at Lindisfarne Roundabout involved widening the road between it and the John Reid Road junction and drainage work to prevent future flooding in the area.

Last month it was completed on time and on budget.