Energy firm looking for 40 new sales staff for South Shields office

A South Shields-based energy broker is to embark on a major recruitment drive after sealing a number of new business contracts.

The Green Energy Advice Bureau currently employs 45 staff at their head office in South Shields and is set to recruit an additional 40 employees by the end of this year.

The company says it is actively looking for individuals with experience in an outbound B2B sales environment for a range of consultancy roles.

Bosses have said that successful candidates will receive competitive salaries, lucrative bonuses as well as staff benefits including team events and prizes and the opportunity to travel to the company's European offices in Serbia and Majorca, plus spa and gym memberships.

Paul Cobb, director at the firm, said: “The first half of 2017 has been very successful for us.

"We’ve expanded our head office in South Shields, significantly increased our headcount and opened a brand new North West office in Liverpool - it’s an exciting time.

"Our dedication to business growth has been fueled by our drive to offer a low-cost energy supplies to our loyal customers.

“Recruiting additional sales experts will allow us to continue to provide excellent customer service to our valued clients.

"We have been very impressed by the candidates we’ve interviewed to date but we’re still recruiting - we look forward to hearing from individuals who would like to be a part of our growing team.”

Established in 2015, The Green Energy Advice Bureau says its sales are estimated to reach £9million in its third financial year.

The company says it is dedicated to limiting businesses’ environmental impact as well as offering competitive energy prices and excellent customer service.

Last month, the broker opened a new office in Liverpool to help small to medium businesses in the North West source green and traditional energy solutions.

The Green Energy Advice Bureau also has an office in Spain (Mallorca) and Serbia and operates across the UK and Europe.

Service areas offered by the company include energy and water procurement, sustainability and energy management, and guidance on compliance legislation.

For more information on the current vacancies visit www.greenpoweradvice.co.uk