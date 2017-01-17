Enjoy a spicy night out to raise funds for the Mayor’s charities

People are being invited to indulge in a hot night out and help raise funds for worthy causes at a special gourmet event in South Tyneside.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Alan Smith, is hosting a charity curry night on Tuesday, January 31 at Tandoori International, 97 Ocean Road, South Shields.

Tickets for the event, which runs from 7pm to 10.30pm, are £10 and includes a three course meal.

The money raised will go towards the Mayor’s Charity which this year is supporting Diabetes UK South Tyneside, Young Carers in South Tyneside and Citizens Advice Bureau South Tyneside.

The Mayor said: “I would encourage people to join the Mayoress and myself for some superb food and great company to help raise much needed funds for worthwhile causes.

“This is just one of a number of events planned to help support the local charities which do fantastic work here in the Borough.”

It’s not the first charity event Coun Smith and his wife Mayoress coun Moira Smith, have hosted in recent months.

Back in October he organised a bowling night with bosses at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park in South Shields.

And that same month the charities were also given a boost with donations from the Drive-in Movie At Bents Park event.

Coun Smith’s funds have also been helped my a number of local organisations donating cash.

Last year the previous mayor, Coun Faye Cunningham generated £31,140, while Coun Richard Porthouse, who held the chains in 2013/14 clocked up £28,039.

Tickets can be purchased for the fundraiser from the Civic Office, Jarrow Town Hall, or by calling 424 7311 / 7256.