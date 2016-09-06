Enjoy a taste of Turkey for South Tyneside Restaurant Week

Diners will be able to sample Turkish cuisine, with a colourful array of flavoursome dishes on the menu for South Tyneside’s second food event.

South Tyneside Restaurant Week, organised by South Tyneside Council, will run from October 1 to 8.

The event, which involves eateries across the borough, will see Turkuisine, in Burrow Street, South Shields, serving a two-course menu featuring authentic Turkish dishes.

Restaurant owner Aytug Onur said: “We are very excited to be a part of South Tyneside Restaurant Week, as it is a great opportunity for diners to try something new.

“The menu we have designed for the seven-day event is a showcase of Turkish cuisine packed full of fresh ingredients and, of course, dishes cooked on our charcoal grill, which adds even more flavour to our food.”

Turkuisine is one of more than 20 restaurants taking part in this year’s South Tyneside Restaurant Week, which also includes venues in East Boldon, Hebburn, Cleadon, Jarrow and South Shields.

Participants in the event, designed to encourage foodies to try something new, will be offering their own special two-course set menus.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “Turkuisine is just one of the many restaurants across South Tyneside that makes up the borough’s diverse restaurant scene, and we are delighted to have them on board for South Tyneside Restaurant Week.

“I am sure visitors will thoroughly enjoy sampling the rich flavours Turkish cuisine is renowned for, as well as the wide variety of special menus on offer across the borough.”

For more information, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/restaurantweek.