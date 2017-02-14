Entries open now as Prince Bishops Durham City Run returns

Thousands of runners are expected to turn out for the second annual Prince Bishops Durham City Run this summer.

Entries are now open for the event, which last year saw more than 2,000 people taking on the challenges of the city centre’s cobbled streets and undulating roads.

The 2017 Durham City Run, on Wednesday, 19 July, will again feature 5K and 10K races.

It is being organised by Events of the North, supported by Durham County Council, with Prince Bishops Shopping Centre as headline sponsor.

Steve Cram, of Events of the North, said: “The first Prince Bishops Durham City Run was a huge success last year. It presented a proper challenge, but also an opportunity to run in a beautiful setting.

"We were delighted with the high level of entries and the great atmosphere that was created by supporters out on the course – there was a lot of love for the event!

"We are really looking forward to working with Durham County Council and Prince Bishops Shopping Centre to deliver another excellent summer event on the North East sporting calendar.”

County council leader Coun Simon Henig, who was among those at today's launch, said: “The Durham City Run shines a spotlight on our majestic city in all its historic and cultural glory.

"It draws thousands of residents and visitors together in a celebration of the shining spirit of community and friendship that our county is so well known for, and is a fine example of our commitment to making Durham a thriving county with vibrant culture and leisure events.”

County council chairman Coun Eddie Bell added: “Walking, jogging and running are three of the most effective exercises you can do to both start and stay active.

"We are looking forward to welcoming back many of the runners who took part last year, but I particularly hope the 5K race will appeal to newcomers looking for a new challenge.”

Places in the events are now available at www.durhamcityrun.com.

Entry for the 10K costs £24 for unaffiliated runners and £22 for members of clubs affiliated to UK Athletics. The 5K costs £15 (£13 for club runners).