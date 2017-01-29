6 ways to reduce your energy bills by hundreds of pounds a year

Households could be saving hundreds of pounds a year on energy bills, new research has revealed.

Taking a few easy steps to improve your home's energy efficiency could save you a small fortune.

The poll of 1,000 adults looked into how energy efficient people are and revealed how a lack of knowledge is costing the nation’s homeowners money.

The results don't match how the public view their energy efficiency knowledge, as 70% of people polled described themselves as energy efficient.

The survey ranked respondents on their energy efficiency based on eight different habits, such as leaving plugs switched on and boiling a full kettle when it’s not needed.

The top six were:

1. 86% didn't know that the optimal temperature for a home is 21C.

2. 50% leave TV on standby.

3. 44% leave plugs switched on.

4. 35% leave phone on charge overnight.

5. 28% leave the tap on whilst brushing teeth.

6. 27% leave laptop on charge for more than one hour.

Saving energy is a source of arguments for some couples, with 38% of people in the North-East saying they argue with their partner about energy efficiency.

Melanie Mcdonald, head of PR and brand marketing at Anglian Home Improvements, which carried out the survey, said: “I think most of us would describe ourselves as being energy efficient, but it’s easy to forget all the little habits - like leaving the lights on when we leave a room - can lead to higher energy bills."

