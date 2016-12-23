Public help needed to find fly-tippers

Residents in South Tyneside are being urged to help identify fly-tippers who are blighting the environment.

South Tyneside Council is appealing for the public’s help to find those responsible for dumping waste illegally on river banks.

A large amount of rubbish, including boards, paint and boxes, was discovered at Slake Road, Jarrow, by a member of South Tyneside Homes’ Handy Estates team carrying out inspections on Friday morning.

The waste was left sometime between 8am on Thursday, December 22, and 8am on Friday, December, 23, and the council is seeking information about the culprits.

A spokesman for South Tyneside Council said: “This incident is disgraceful and shows a complete disregard for the local community.

“The only excuse for not disposing of rubbish properly is laziness.

“There are significant costs involved in clearing and investigating this type of illegal disposal of waste which drains council resources and ultimately costs our residents. This incident alone will cost hundreds of pounds to clear and dispose of in the correct way.

“We take such incidents very seriously and new laws now allow the council to seize and destroy a vehicle if it is suspected of being used to fly-tip and prosecute the owner.

“I’d ask anyone who has any information about this incident to contact the council in confidence and try to help us find those responsible.

“Did you see a vehicle with this type of waste on it at or near the Slake Road area? If so, please get in touch.”

New legislation came into force earlier this year which allows councils to issue an on-the-spot penalty of between £150 and £400 to people caught low level fly-tipping.

Over the past 10 years there has been a 60% reduction in fly-tipping incidents. South Tyneside Council spends £2.2million per year keeping the borough clean and tidy.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the council’s Customer Contact Centre on 0191 427 7000.