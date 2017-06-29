Talks launched to tackle flooding in Hebburn and Monkton

Flooding in a part of South Tyneside is to be tackled as council chiefs launch a consultation to better protect homes and businesses.

Residents living in Monkton and Hebburn South areas are being asked for their views to help shape a potential future flood alleviation scheme.

The project, in partnership with Balfour Beatty, will focus on managing surface water where problems have been identified. These include the Monkton Burn, Lukes Lane Estate and Leam Lane area, Lilac Walk/College Road, Devon Road, Campbell Park Road/Thirlmere Court, Mountbatten Avenue and The Willows.

Around 100 homes and businesses across the two areas are set to reap the benefits of the scheme, council chiefs hope to begin next year.

Potential improvements for the area include creating rainwater gardens, ponds or grassed detention basins or swales, which have a wider social and environmental benefit, for example, providing a valuable new wildlife habitat.

Similar methods were implemented as part of a scheme in the Fellgate area of Jarrow, which last year won an accolade for innovation and sustainability in the Constructing Excellence in the North East Awards.

Coun Moira Smith, lead member for area management and community safety, said: “We understand the devastating impact of flooding on residents and businesses and the misery and disruption it can cause at times of heavy rainfall and extreme weather.

“Reducing flooding is a main priority for us and we hope that by developing a scheme for this particular area we can provide some extra protection and reassurance to local people.

“While we cannot guarantee that an area will be flood free. What we can do is put measures in place to make sure homes and businesses are better protected from flooding and help to reduce the impact it has on our communities, should it occur.

The Council’s Development Services Team will be at Hebburn Central in Glen Street on July 13, between 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

Residents will be able to speak to them about their flooding experiences and find out more about the options being considered.

They will also have the chance to get advice on how they can better protect themselves from flooding, ahead of any scheme being implemented.

Anyone unable to attend but would to make their views known, call the Development Services Team on 424 7887 or email developmentservices@southtyneside.gov.uk