Woman brought to safety from wrong side of South Shields cliff tops

Emergency services were called to assist a woman who was on the wrong side of the cliff tops in South Shields.

Sunderland Coastguard, Northumbria Police and crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to the cliffs on The Leas in South Shields at 3.30pm today.

A spokeswoman for the HM Coastguard said: "We were called after a woman was on the wrong side of the railings.

"The police and fire service were also in attendance and we set up cliff lines inn case a potential rescue was needed.

"But that was not needed and the woman is now on the right side of the railings."

A spokesman from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said; "The woman is now safe and well."

The emergency services then left the scene at 4.30pm.