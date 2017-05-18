Esma hits £10k in fight against cancer

A mum from South Tyneside who is on a mission to raise £50,000 for vital treatment to save her life has hit her first milestone.

Esma Richardson needs to raise £50,000 to pay for stereotactic radiotherapy sessions to remove a growth next to her kidney.

I feel absolutely overwhelmed by it all. People I have never met before are donating - I just feel so much more positive. Esma Richardson

The 39-year-old is currently part of a drugs trial - which is helping to extend her life after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2014.

Without this further treatment, she has been told her life will be put at serious risk.

Earlier this month, she launched a fundraising drive to raise the cash needed and already has raised £10,000.

The former hairdresser said: “I’m just so excited. It’s just incredible to reach £10,000 so soon. You just don’t realise how kind people can be.

“I feel absolutely overwhelmed by it all. People I have never met before are donating money and I just feel so much more positive.

“There’s still a long way to go but reaching the £10,000 mark has given me such a boost.

“There is so much more going to be happening. I have no option I have to keep going.”

An event has now been organised at Cappuccino Kids at Westoe Crown Village to help boost her fundraising efforts further.

The coffee morning will take place on Sunday June 4 from 10am.

Tickets cost £5 and include a cuppa and a cake and for £1 extra they can have it served in their own Esma mug.

Children’s tickets cost £2 and include juice, cupcake and face painting.

For tickets and to book a slot visit Cappuccino Kids on Facebook or call 447 2600.