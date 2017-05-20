Everywhere we go! 13,000 South Shields FC fans head for Wembley

South Shields FC fans were heading to London in their droves today as the town's football club prepare to make their Wembley debut.
The Mariners take on Cleethorpes Town at the national stadium tomorrow in the FA Vase final - and will enjoy the backing of about 13,000 supporters.
The exodus to London began for many at 7am today, as fans began setting off by coach, train and car for the capital.
South Shields FC's official coach, containing players, backroom staff and club officials, wasn't far behind, setting off at 9am.
