Everywhere we go! 13,000 South Shields FC fans head for Wembley

South Shields FC fans were heading to London in their droves today as the town's football club prepare to make their Wembley debut.

The Mariners take on Cleethorpes Town at the national stadium tomorrow in the FA Vase final - and will enjoy the backing of about 13,000 supporters.

Laura Dowson sent us this picture of young Mariners fans looking forward to their FA Vase final trip.

The exodus to London began for many at 7am today, as fans began setting off by coach, train and car for the capital.

South Shields FC's official coach, containing players, backroom staff and club officials, wasn't far behind, setting off at 9am.

Some of the fans have already sent us their pictures - but we'd love to see more.

Here are contributions from Sharon Lewell, Paula Coxill, John Ridge, Laura Dowson, Ian Dixon, Ashley Chisholm, Faye Cunningham and Site For Eyes.

Paula Coxill sent us this picture of The Chichester Arms pub's Shields supporters before they got on the train to London.

Share yours with us on Facebook or via Twitter, or email them to gazette.news@northeast-press.co.uk

Sharon Lewell sent us this picture of her and ? getting into the Wembley spirit.

Ashley Chisholm sent us this picture of daughters Katie and Grace Chisholm setting off for Wembley.

Ian Dixon sent us this pic of, from left, Shields player Robert Briggs' uncle Tony, his girlfriend Olivia, her brother Tom, and himself.

John Ridge sent us this picture of a group of Mariners fans on their way to Wembley.

The advance party from Site For Eyes, the proud kit sponsor of South Shields FC.