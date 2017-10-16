Ex-Hurricane Ophelia turns skies above Sunderland and South Tyneside dark

The skies above Sunderland and South Tyneside turned dark thanks to a weather phenomenon.

According to the Met Office, it is thought that ex-Hurricane Ophelia drew Saharan dust north to the UK and made the sun appear redder than usual before turning the skies a dark yellow.

Storm weather over Cleadon Hills.

Why are the sun and sky such weird colours?

High winds triggered by Storm Ophelia, which is currently affecting Ireland, are predicted to affect the North East until the early hours of Tuesday morning when the bad weather will move north.

The skies are now beginning to brighten up as early evening approaches, but our photographers managed to get some interesting shots amid the gloom.

Storm weather over Cleadon Hills.

Storm weather over Whitburn windmill.