Ex-Sunderland commercial director to return to North East with leisure company

A man who helped secure big-name gigs for Sunderland is planning to return to the region with a new venture.

Gary Hutchinson, chair of Sunderland business group, has revealed plans to launch a new leisure company in the North East following a 12-month stint with the Football Association (FA).

The business leader left his role at Sunderland AFC in December last year to take on his Head of Club Wembley FA role - but now he plans to develop a new leisure company that will be headquartered from the North East.

He will leave the FA at the end of the year.

Mr Hutchinson said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the FA and I’m committed to supporting the organisation over the next few months, until they have plans in place to take Club Wembley forward in the new year.

“However, I have been pursuing a new business venture for the last few months, and it has very quickly moved from being just a concept to something I am ready to push the button on and turn into a reality. It’s moving ahead rapidly, and I am sure it will continue to develop quickly.”

He added: “It’s always been an ambition of mine to run a leisure group, and I’m in the process of finalising the purchase of my first venue.

“I’m hoping to be in a position to share more details of plans over the coming weeks. It is the first of a number of planned acquisitions – we have big plans.”

Further announcements on his new business venture are expected in the coming weeks.