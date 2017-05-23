Extra armed police at FA Cup and Rugby Premiership finals this weekened

Extra armed police officers will be deployed at Wembley for this weekend's FA Cup Final and at Twickenham for the Aviva Premiership final, Scotland Yard has said.

A full review of the security and policing operations for the weekend's sporting events - the climax of the football and rugby season - is under way in the aftermath of the Manchester suicide bombing and as Britain stands on a severe terror threat level.

Metropolitan Police Commander Jane Connors said: "Here in London we are determined to do all we can to protect the capital.

"That means that over the coming days as you go to a music venue, go shopping, travel to work or head off to the fantastic sporting events, you will see more officers - including armed officers.

"We are used to delivering policing operations that seek to mitigate against the severe threat we face from terrorists.

"It is only right that we now take time to review those existing plans and make sure we are confident that we are doing all we can."

Wembley Stadium officials said there will be "an enhanced security operation for all upcoming events".