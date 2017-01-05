Failing care home remains under special measures after second ‘unsatisfactory’ inspection

A care home in South Tyneside is to remain in special measures after a second “unsatisfactory” inspection in six months from a health watchdog.

Windsor Care Home, in Victoria Road East, Hebburn, was visited in October last year by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Failing to learn and act on the last inspection is not good enough Debbie Westhead

That came just four months after the previous inspection, which found that the care home was not safe, effective, responsive or well-led.

It had been branded “inadequate” in all of those areas.

In the follow-up visit in October, CQC staff again found that the care being provided was “failing to provide care which was safe, effective, caring, responsive or well led”.

The providers of the care home have been warned that they must make improvements to protect the safety and welfare of people living there.

Debbie Westhead, deputy chief inspector for adult social care in the north at the CQC, said: “The care provided at Windsor Care Home was unsatisfactory.

“Breaches from the last inspection had still not been rectified, including medicines still not being managed in a safe way.

“This was because people did not always receive their medicines in the right way and records had not been completed correctly, placing people at risk of medication errors.

“Failing to learn and act on the previous inspection findings is not good enough.”

She added: “I was concerned to read that some service users’ records were not being kept up to date.

“We heard relatives say that they received differing accounts of their family member’s needs from different staff, so were concerned staff may not always be following the correct plan of care.

“Some of the care records we looked at contained contradictory information.

“People are entitled to services that deliver consistently good.

“At the last comprehensive inspection this provider was placed into special measures.

“This inspection found that there was not enough improvement to take the provider out of special measures.

“CQC is now considering the appropriate regulatory response to resolve the problems we found.

“We have been working with South Tyneside Council to ensure that people living at the home are not at undue risk and we will continue to monitor this care home.”

A spokeswoman for the home said: “We at WNH have worked very hard to bring the home out of the situation the home had been in, in July.

“This report is published from our October 2016 inspection, which was just about five weeks in, with our new manager in place.

“Since then we have had another inspection, on December 14 and 15, which has been fed back to us by CQC in much more improved status.

“We are now not far from being a safe and adequate home.

“We have achieved two of six standards, met three to be declared, nearly met a few more small areas to improve and could even achieve standards met.

“There is only one domain with one part of it which needs little more attention.

“We are expecting another inspection within weeks, and that is hoped to be fully met.”