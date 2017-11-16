Fall in jobless figures in South Tyneside

The number of people classed as looking for work in South Tyneside fell last month.

There were 3,985 people claiming out of work benefits, including Jobseeker’s Allowance and Universal Credit, in the borough in October, down from 4,055 the previous month.

Steve McCall, from JobCentre Plus, said the drop was unlikely to be a result of Christmas jobs, with most temporary posts having already been filled.

“There is still a lot of recruitment going on in the region,” he said.

“We have a lot of call centres looking for staff and the likes of Nissan and Unipres.”

The latest figures show employment in the North East rose by 10,000 over the quarter and 25,000 over the year to 1,234,000 - a rate of 72.7%, compared 75% nationally.

The claimant count stands at 53,600 or 4.3%, compared to a national 2.3%.

North East England Chamber of Commerce policy adviser Paul Carbert said: “The labour market statistics released this morning continue the recent positive trend for the North East.

“Employment levels and the employment rate are at record highs, and the number of part-time workers who cannot find a full-time job has fallen over the past year. Unemployment in the North East is now at the lowest rate for a decade.

“However, the gap between our region and London and the South East remains too large.

“We have called on the Government to address this issue by using the upcoming Budget to correct the historic under-investment in the North East’s transport infrastructure, provide guarantees over future regional business finance once Britain leaves the EU, and to ensure that companies have the support they need to access new international markets.”

Nationally, the figures show employment remains at a near record high, with 32million people in work.

Minister for Employment, Damian Hinds said: “The strength of the economy is driving an increase in full-time, permanent jobs and a near-record number of people are now in work thanks to the Government’s welfare reforms.

“When unemployment fell to 5% early last year, many people thought it couldn’t get much lower, and yet it now stands at 4.3%.

“Everyone should be given the opportunity to find work and enjoy the stability of a regular pay packet. We’ve cut income tax for 30 million people since 2010, meaning people keep more of their money each month.”