Families flock to annual Whitburn Festival

Scores of families in South Tyneside came together to enjoy the last event of the Whitburn Festival.

The free family fun day, held at Cornthwaite Park, marked the end of the annual festival, which has been running throughout June.

Coun Peter Boyack, Lucy Wilson, Deputy Mayor, Coun Tracey Dixon, Francesca Regan with sons Jenson and Beau, Deputy Mayoress and hoola-hoop artist Jax Higginson.

The event was officially opened by the Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayoress of South Tyneside, Coun Ken Stephenson and Mrs Cathy Stephenson, and featured a variety of activities and entertainment including stalls, fairground rides and live music.

Coun Stephenson said: “It was wonderful to see so many people enjoying themselves at the fun day and taking advantage of all the activities that were on offer.

“Events like this are great for bringing communities together and I’m sure all those who came along on the day had a fantastic time.”

A festival tea dance, flower show and talent show were just some of the other activities that took place during the month-long festival.

The event was organised by the Whitburn Festival Committee in partnership with South Tyneside Council, South Tyneside Homes, the Whitburn and Marsden Ward Members.

Volunteers and church groups also helped out with funding coming from the East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum.

Coun Tracey Dixon, a member of the Whitburn Festival Committee and Whitburn and Marsden ward councillor, said: “It was a wonderful event with great community spirit and it was fantastic to people having a wonderful time.

“It’s always popular with local residents but also draws in people from outside the area, which is a fantastic boost for businesses in the village.”

Local youngsters Izzy, eight, and Luke, six, were there with their mum Rachel, who said: “We come here every year so it’s like a little tradition for us.

“It’s a really nice community event and the kids enjoyed all the activities.”

Francesca Regan, mum to Jenson, six, and Beau, nine, said: “It’s always really nice to see the community putting on activities like this and doing what they can to get families together.”

Coun Dixon added: “Every year, a great deal of hard work goes into the planning and delivery of the festival.

“I’d like to thank the committee members and all those involved in helping to make it happen.”