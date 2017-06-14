Families of Manchester bombing victims Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry supported by prize draw

Tickets have gone on sale for a prize draw which will raise funds for the families of Manchester bomb attack victims Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry.

The South Shields couple were among 22 people killed in the terrorist atrocity following the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on May 22.

The support is amazing Alice Appleby

Since then, the community has come together to support the families of Chloe, 17, and Liam, 19.

Thousands of people attended a special concert, called Together Forever, at the amphitheatre on South Shields seafront last Friday as a night of music was held in memory of the teenagers.

The weekend also saw tickets go on sale for #TOGETHERFOREVER, a prize draw set up to raise funds for the families.

Graeme Brett, Alice Appleby, Joan Brett, Gillian Vogel and Martin Brett, former colleagues of Chloe at travel agent Westoe Travel, created the draw. Prizes have flooded in, while tickets are selling well already.

Alice said: “The support is amazing. We hae had 45 prizes donated so far and had a queue of people wanting to buy tickets on Saturday.We have now set up a dedicated website for the draw at www.togetherforeverthebigprizedraw.com which has the full list of prizes.”

Tickets for the draw cost £5 each, with more than 30 travel companies having donated prizes.

Among the prizes on offer are Emirates flights to Dubai, a Balkan holiday to Bulgaria, a Michael Kors handbag, an Amsterdam City Cruise break with DFDS, hampers, shopping vouchers and items donated by local businesses.

Tickets can be bought from Westoe Travel, based on Westoe Road, South Shields, The Customs House, in Mill Dam, South Shields, and Grannys Kitchen, on Westoe Road.

Joan added: “HSBC have given us free banking for the bank account and Westoe Travel are covering all printing and admin costs, so every single penny from the tickets will go to the families.

“We also hope to attend some local events over the next few weeks and would be grateful for any organisers who would allow us to attend and sell tickets.”

Chloe worked part-time at Westoe Travel, and was due to start full-time with the travel firm this month.

After the tragedy, Ken Garrity Travel, based in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, and Pole Travel, also in Manchester, set up an online fundraising page for the families of Chloe and Liam, showing solidarity with their colleagues from Westoe Travel.

Almost £2,500 has been donated so far.

For more information or tickets for the prize draw, send an email to sales@westoetravel.co.uk or call Westoe Travel on 0191 455 2292.