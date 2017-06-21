Family fete is great as South Shield care home embraces national campaign

A forward-thinking South Tyneside care home enjoyed a flying visit as it swung open its doors to celebrate its growing links with the community.

Garden Hill Care Home enjoyed a day of summer fun as it laid down the welcome mat to guests for a family fete - complete with homemade jams, high tea and even a eye-catching birds of prey display.

The carnival atmosphere was all part of National Care Home Day, an initiative set up to encourage care homes to forge better relationships with the communities they serve .

The St Michael’s Avenue venue is already ahead of the game in its bid to open up access to the public after launching a Silver Social club earlier this year, where elderly people in the community can mingle with care home residents each month.

Residents, family members and staff got in the party mood as Gill Peel, of the Care Quality Commission, the independent regulators of health and adult social care, popped in to enjoy a cup of tea and a chat with the team.

Home Manager Lindsay Donoghue-Flockhart Said: “We feel the message of National Care Home Open Day is a really important one. As a home we believe it is very important maintain close relationship with people and organisations in the local area to make sure that our residents remain an active part of community life. ”

The Care Home Open Day is now in its fourth year.

Each year is themed, with this year’s theme being ‘celebration’ – something Lindsay and her staff were keen to get involved with.

She added: “We’ve had a lot to celebrate as a home this year. One of our nurses was recently named as a finalist in our Group’s national care awards, and the home won a carehome.co.uk award for being among the highest reviewed care homes in the region for the third year in a row.

“Our family fete seemed like a great way to celebrate our success with residents, families and friends from the local community.”

Thousands of care homes across the UK take part in the National Care Home Open Day each year, welcoming the public and arranging events and activities that help to create lasting links between care home residents and their local communities.