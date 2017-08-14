Family fun on cards at South Shields health centre

A week of activities for families kicks off today at a health and wellbeing centre in South Tyneside

People of all ages are being invited to come along and take part in one of the events taking place as part of the Horsley Hill and Harton Festival.

The week of fun has been organised Groundwork South Tyneside and Newcastle and supported by the Marsden Road Health and Wellbeing Steering Group.

The festival - held in Marsden Road Health and Wellbeing Centre - has been made possible with the help of a grant from the East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum.

Alongside the “Trimmed, Toned and Toddler” sessions and kids craft activities, there will also be sessions including Hatha Yoga, cooking, photography walks, Ultimate Fun Coaching, walking football, a Tea Dance and making hanging baskets.

A Kids Cinema club will be showing two family favourites and, thanks to the support of local businesses, will include free snacks for youngsters.

The activities really do span the generations Andrew Watts

The festival, which has been extended from one day to a week, will end with a superhero day on Saturday, starting at noon with the official opening by the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside.

Andrew Watts, chief executive of Groundwork STAN says: “We are excited to be co-ordinating this event on behalf of the community along with the other members of the Steering Group. It’s the first time we have had a week of activities and have expanded the programme in direct response to a request from the local community to offer more, not only for children, but also for the whole family.

“The activities really do span the generations though there is no reason why younger members should not join us at the Tea Dance. We’d like to thank all of our partners, supporters and contributors for enabling us to deliver a fantastic programme and look forward to welcoming local residents and community members to Marsden Road.”

Chairman of the steering group and Horsley Hill ward councillor, Coun Mark Walsh, said: “It’s great to see the success of the previous fun days being built on and, as a response to a request from local residents, being developed into a bigger week-long set of activities that have a broad appeal and will attract more members of the wider community.”

For a programme of events visit Marsden Road Health and Wellbeing Centre page on Facebook, drop in to the centre or email marsdenroad@groundwork.org.uk