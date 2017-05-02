Family of man killed in motorcross crash 'devastated' by his death

A man who began riding motorbikes as an eight-year-old has been named as the man killed in a rally at the weekend.

Thomas Brown died after he was involved in a collision on Sunday at a motorcross event held near Low Hardwick Farm and Hardwick Hall in Sedgefield.

Thomas Brown had been involved in motorcross since he was a youngster.

The 27-year-old worked on his family’s farm and had been involved in motocross since the age of eight.

His mother, father and his two sisters have said they are "devastated" by what happened.

The other rider who was injured on Sunday, a 30-year-old woman from the Sedgefield area, remains in hospital, but her injures are not considered to be life-threatening.

Durham Constabulary took the decision to close down the quad and motocross event after the fatal collision involving Thomas, which happened at 1pm, and the other crash, which happened just over an hour later,

The Great North Air Ambulance was called in to take both riders to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough.

The privately-run event had involved 100 competitors and 300 spectators.

An investigation is not being led by Health and Safety Executive as the incidents did not happen in a location which comes under their remit.