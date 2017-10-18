Family raise £1,500 for cancer charity in memory of mum

The memory of a much-loved mam who lost her battle with cancer is being kept alive by her daughters.

Sheila Fagan was 62 when she died within months of being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2014.

Everyone had a really good time and it gave people the chance to talk about their own memories of Sheila. Frank Kane

Since then, her daughters Anita Kane, Tracy Ferries, Laura Gibson and Billy-Jo Fagan, along with other family members and friends, have hosted a coffee morning in memory of the former foster carer in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

It is the third event the family have held. The first raised £500 and last year they raised £1,060 for the charity.

This year, they smashed the £1,000 target, raising £1,500.

Son-in-law Frank Kane said: “There was a lot of support for the event with businesses donating a range of prizes to be raffled.

“Everyone had a really good time and it gave people the chance to talk about their own memories of Sheila.

“The support from everyone was great. There were a lot of her friends who came along, as well as her daughter’s school friends and people from Poppleton School of Dance.

“It was just a nice day for everyone. We were surprised at how much we raised as we didn’t think we would beat last year’s total.”

The coffee morning was held at Bamburgh Grove Sheltered Housing in Jarrow.

Macmillan Cancer Support provides help, advice and support to people diagnosed with cancer and their families.

It also gives help and advice on financial matters and work.

For more information about the charity, visit www.macmillan.org.uk.