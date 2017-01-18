Family’s heartache as dad-of-two faces long road to recovery after taxi rank attack

A family have told of their two months of hell after a dad-of-two was the victim of a brutal taxi rank attack.

Calvin Mclellan, of South Shields, is still in hospital after being attacked near a taxi rank in Mile End Road, South Shields, in August.

Calvin Mclellan with daughter Masie-Sue.

Connor Jary, 18, of Moreland Road, South Shields, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) in November, and is due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court later this month.

Mr Mclellan, 30, is still being cared for in Sunderland Royal Hospital, and faces a long road to recovery. He will need to learn to walk and talk again.

The incident rocked Calvin’s family, including daughters Scarlett, 10, and Masie-Sue, five.

Mandy Douglas, Calvin’s sister, said: “Calvin has had two operations and remains in hospital in a bad way.

Calvin’s children are missing him so much and desperately want their daddy home Mandy Douglas

“It has been touch and go for a long time, but he is now slowly but surely making progress. He still has a long way to go to recovery, though.”

She added: “Before this horrific attack, Calvin was such a lovely, happy young man.

“He lived every day just to see his children and everyone else around him happy.

“Calvin’s children are missing him so much and desperately want their daddy home. It’s not nice to see him in hospital, and my family distraught.”

Calvin Mclellan is being cared for at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Miss Douglas added: “Calvin is such a bubbly person. He’s the life and soul of the party, and could get a graveyard laughing.

“What has happened to him is just so unfair.”

In a bid to help raise awareness of the devastation street attacks can cause, and vital funds for the family, some of Calvin’s friends are holding a fundraiser this weekend.

They will take part in a sea dip at South Shields seafront at 4.15pm on Saturday, with those taking part to meet at the Sundial, on Sea Road, at 4pm.

Miss Douglas said: “I am hoping to raise funds for Calvin and his family to help towards anything he may need to aid his recovery when he does eventually get to go home.

“It will help with the cost of travelling expenses and towards the loss of earnings that the family have had due to not being able to leave his bedside while he lay there in such a bad way, wondering each day if it was going to be their last.

“Not only is it helping a family in their time of need, but it is also raising awareness of street violence and the direct impact it has on people who are victims to such crimes.”