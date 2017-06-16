Fancy flying 900ft over the river? Sunderland’s Zip Wear challenge is back

Zip Wear is back!

Fearless fundraisers will once again get the chance to ride 900ft on a zip line from the top of the Stadium of Light across the Wear to Liebherr Sunderland Works on the opposite bank of the river, travelling at a speed of 25mph.

Sunderland AFC charity Foundation of Light have confirmed the return of the popular event on Sunday, July 16.

Foundation of Light events manager Jemma Garrett, said: “Previous slides have sold out very quickly with hundreds of people taking on the challenge – some in fancy dress – and raise vital funds for the Foundation. I must thank Sunderland AFC for their support which makes this event possible.”

Registration to take part costs £20, with those taking part required to raise at least £100 in sponsorship.

Places can also be bought as gifts for adrenaline junkies or SAFC supporters.

The zip slide consists of a cable fixed to the roof of the Stadium of Light, about 150ft in the air, which is then stretched across the river to a landing stage about 900ft away.

Those interested in taking part in the Zip Wear challenge can book online at zipwear2017.eventbrite.co.uk, call 0191 5515191 or email info@foundationoflight.co.uk for more information.

All participants have to be at least 12 years old (height and weight restrictions apply) and all under 16s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian on the day. No previous experience is necessary and a specialist team of instructors will be on hand.