Fans turn out in force to send off Wembley-bound South Shields FC

Fans turned out in force this morning to wish South Shields FC good luck today as they set off for Wembley.

The team met at Mariners Park for breakfast before posing for photos and signing autographs with supporters.

South Shields FC joint-manager Lee Picton catches up on the pre-Wembley news with the help of his favourite paper.

They then boarded their Westoe Travel luxury coach and headed off to Wembley for tomorrow's FA Vase Final against Cleethorpes.

The players will stop at Aston Villa's training ground for one last tactics and coaching session. We'll bring you coverage of it over on our Facebook page from around 2pm.

South Shields FC captain Julio Arca poses for a picture with a fan.

Some of the South Shields FC players who will carry the hopes of the town at Wembley tomorrow.

Shields Gazette competition winner Stewart Temple with his FA Vase Final tickets, and Julio Arca.

The players get their fix of the pre-Wembley news from the Gazette.