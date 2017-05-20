Fans turn out in force to send off Wembley-bound South Shields FC

Fans turned out in force this morning to wish South Shields FC good luck today as they set off for Wembley.
The team met at Mariners Park for breakfast before posing for photos and signing autographs with supporters.
They then boarded their Westoe Travel luxury coach and headed off to Wembley for tomorrow's FA Vase Final against Cleethorpes.
The players will stop at Aston Villa's training ground for one last tactics and coaching session. We'll bring you coverage of it over on our Facebook page from around 2pm.