Fantastic art work created by South Tyneside support service

Budding artists have been putting their creativity to the test with an exhibition showing off their work.

The aspiring artists have been working with PRS Inclusion Services - which offers personal development opportunities to people with a disabilities.

PRS Spring Art Exhibition at Ocean Road CA. Front tutor artist Helen Kerrigan with group user's

Over the course of five months, 25 members have been creating artwork inspired by what they have seen at a range of North East galleries including the BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art and the Laing Art Gallery.

Those taking part had their efforts recognised with a display called PRS Spring Art Exhibition, at the Ocean Road Community Centre, in Ocean Road, South Shields, yesterday.

Support worker Ashleigh Fontaine, 26, said she couldn’t be prouder of the group.

She said: “Service users who do art on a Wednesday have now had their art work put on display. “At the exhibition everyone who took part received a certificate from the Mayor in recognition of what they have done.

PRS Spring Art Exhibition at Ocean Road CA.

“The group have created an assortment of works which are their own interpretation of different artists.”

During the exhibition members of the public were able to view more than 20 pieces of art featuring a host of mediums including chalk, pen and tissue.

Ashleigh added: “I have been part of PRS for the last seven years and it is such a rewarding job.

“The group have been working on the pieces since January and sessions have seen guests artists explain different techniques.

PRS Spring Art Exhibition at Ocean Road CA.

“I am so proud of them all.”

PRS Spring Art Exhibition at Ocean Road CA.

PRS Spring Art Exhibition at Ocean Road CA.

PRS Spring Art Exhibition at Ocean Road CA.