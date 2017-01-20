Fashion show keeps beloved brother’s design ideas alive

The sister of a fashion designer from South Tyneside is helping to keep her late brother’s dream alive by launching a clothing line in his name.

Katie Redhead’s world was turned upside down in July 2014, when 31-year-old Christopher Redhead died suddenly.

Christopher Redhead.

Ahead of his death, the much-loved son, brother and uncle and talented designer had started to create a new clothing line - but never got to finish it.

Now, after battling a rollercoaster of emotions and setbacks, Katie has finally taken a huge step forward in making her brother’s dream a reality.

The 26-year-old will be hosting her first fashion show in his memory tommorrow at the Riverside, in Mill Dam, South Shields where a selection of the Kokkino clothing line will be showcased.

The name - meaning red in Greek - was chosen as her brother’s nickname was Red.

Katie said: “Christopher wasn’t just my older brother, he was my hero and when he died, my heart just broke.

“We had been given his laptop and we were going through it.

“We knew he was looking to set up a new clothing line before he died. Then we found some unfinished designs.”

She added: “I’d never really been interested in fashion design, but after I came across the designs, I just felt I needed to try and finish what he started, in honour of him.”

For the past year, Katie has been forced to battle her own emotions, not only at losing her brother but her own self-doubt.

Thanks to the support of her family and those she calls her “true friends” who never stopped believing in her, she has finally managed to bring her brother’s unfinished designs to life.

The fashion line includes t-shirts, vests, leggings, caps and hoodies.

“There were lots of times when things have gone wrong, and I didn’t think I was up to it so I just wanted to quit.

“It was really hard to keep going, it was only the support I received from my family and true friends that kept me going.

“Everytime I felt like quitting they reminded me why I was doing it and knowing it was for Christopher got me through the bad times.”

The event, featuring DJ Chris Pratt, will kick off at 7pm with a raffle.

The fashion show will take place at around 9pm.