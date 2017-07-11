Figures reveal 942 people are alive in Tyne and Wear thanks to organ donation

People in South Tyneside are being urged to sign up to become a lifesaver - as new figures reveal nearly 1,000 people in Tyne and Wear are alive today thanks to organ donation.

The figures, revealed by NHS Blood and Transplant, comes as an annual report into transplant activity is released today.

We’re seeing more and more people committing to donation and the good results of our close work with hospitals. Sally Johnson

It shows that, in Tyne and Wear, 942 people are currently known to be alive thanks to organ transplants and the number of people on the organ donor register has increased by 28 per cent in the past five years.

In South Tyneside the current number of people registered is 48,500 - up from 37,003 five years ago.

Last year, 90 people underwent transplants in Tyne and Wear.

However, doctors say there is still a shortage of organ donors with three people a day, nationally, dying while waiyting for an organ transplant.

Sally Johnson, director of organ donation and transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “More people than ever in Tyne and Wear are committing to organ donation and that is saving more lives than ever.

“It’s amazing to picture all the people now alive today thanks to organ donation and think of all the families and children who have grown up thanks to donors.

“We’re seeing more and more people committing to donation and the good results of our close work with hospitals. Our specialist nurses in organ donation are now almost always involved in discussions with families over organ donation.”

She added: “However there is still a long way to go. Around three people still die a day in need of a transplant. Every one of those people who died could be a mother or a father, a daughter or a son, who might be alive today.

“Families tell us donation is a source of pride that helps them in their grieving process. We don’t want anyone in Tyne and Wear to miss the opportunity to save lives through organ donation. Please join the NHS Organ Donor Register. It only takes two minutes.”

In 2013, the UK Governments and NHS Blood and Transplant launched a seven year organ donation and transplantation strategy Taking Organ Transplantation to 2020. This can be viewed by visiting www.nhsbt.nhs.uk/to2020/

An organ donor could save or transform up to nine people’s lives by donating their organs when they die and help even more by donating tissue.

An organ donor can be any age.

To join the NHS Organ Donor Register visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk

To view the transplant activity report visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk/supporting-my-decision/statistics-about-organ-donation/transplant-activity-report/