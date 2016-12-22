Final push to get Bradley Lowery charity song into the charts

Two sisters are hoping to push into the charts with their self-penned song to raise funds for battling youngster Bradley Lowery.
Young songwriters, Olivia Crawford, 15, and Georgia Fletcher, 22, worked with Hartlepool performing arts charity Red Dreams to create a charity track called ‘Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish)’.
The pair, who recorded the single under their group name, Liv ‘N’ G, performed live in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, in a last push to help the song reach a top slot when the Christmas charts are released on Friday, after climbing up the iTunes and Google download charts this week.
Singer Olivia, a student at Manor School in Hartlepool, said she and Georgia, who is about to embark on a masters degree, have been overwhelmed with how successful the song has been so far and want to thank everyone for supporting it.
She said: “The song has done amazingly well, we really didn’t expect it to be anything like this. We are so pleased. We went down to the shopping centre to give it a last push and to fundraise for Bradley.”
Georgia wrote the music and together the girls wrote the words to the song, which was mixed and mastered by 18-year-old sound apprentice Anthony Anderson from Red Dreams.
The song has done amazingly wellOlivia Crawford
The girls’ mum, Leesa Crawford, 41 from Throston, said: “I am unbelievably proud of them, they have done so well. Not just writing the song, but they have worked so hard to promote it and raise money for Bradley.”
The five-year-old Blackhall youngster is fighting cancer neuroblastoma for the second time after he suffered a relapse earlier this year and his brave fight has touched the hearts of thousands of people across the world.
Download the song on iTunes, visit: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/id1180113316?app=itunes: Amazon - http://amzn.to/2gXIREr: Google Play - http://bit.ly/2gynmZK