Find out how this super slimmer is inspiring others to shed the pounds

A super slimmer - who shed over four stones - is celebrating after turning her life around to become an award winning consultant.

Mum Tina Harley, 54, piled on the pounds after moving to The North East from Reading and began comfort eating to cope with the move.

At her heaviest Tina, weighed 14st 10.5lb, but after signing up to Slimming World in July 2011, she managed to lose 4st 10lb, and now weighs 9st 11lb - going from a size 20 to 10 within two years.

After her impressive transformation, she decided to become a consultant and set up her first group in May 2014 at St Lawrence the Martyr church hall, on Centenary Avenue, South Shields.

Since then, she has gone on to open a second group at the venue and just this week she has launched a third group at St Gregory’s RC Church, Off Borough Road in South Shields.

Now she has been awarded a Slimming World silver award for helping over 100 people in the South Shields area to lose weight.

She said: “It has been the most wonderful experience.

“I feel passionately about helping people to transform their lives in the same way I did.

“I became a consultant to do that and in the two and a half years I’ve seen some fantastic achievements.

“The beauty of the Slimming World plan is that you can eat favourite meals like roasts, curries, burger and chips and still lose weight.

“I’m committed to helping as many people in South Shields as I can, which is why I’m opening a third group.”

Meeting are held at St Lawrence the Martyr church hall on Wednesday’s and Thursday’s at 5pm and 7pm and St Gregorys RC Church on Tuesday’s at 7.30pm.