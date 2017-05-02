Find out more about meditation at centre’s open day

A South Tyneside Buddhist Temple and meditation centre is throwing open its doors to mark a special date on its religious calendar.

The Dhammakaya Meditation Centre at the former St Andrew’s Church, in Church Street, Hebburn, is inviting people to join in - as it marks Vesak Day.

We know how important meditation is to people, we are not just a temple but we are also a meditation centre, which is why we hold open days so people can come in and learn more about Buddhism and meditation. Monk Pan

The event is celebrated annually on the full moon of the ancient lunar month of Vesakha.

It is one of the most important festivals in the Buddhist’s calendar.

To mark the occasion, which commemorates the birth, enlightenment and passing of Buddha, the Temple is inviting people to take part in a series of activities on Wednesday, May 10.

From 2pm until 7pm, Vesak Exhibition: the exhibition of Buddha and Happiness, will be open to the public.

Free meditation sessions will also be available at 3pm, 4pm and 5pm.

The event, which will include Thai refreshments, will conclude with a candle ceremony at 7.15pm.

Monk Pan said: “This is a very important date on our calendar as it was when Buddha was born, enlightened and died.

“We know how important meditation is to people, we are not just a temple but we are also a meditation centre, which is why we hold open days so people can come in and learn more about Buddhism and meditation.

For information on services and events held at the temple - including its weekly beginners in meditation services - click here or visit the Dhammakayen meditation centre on Facebook, calling 07497878069 or emailing meditation.dmcnewcastle@gmail.com.