Find out where you can recycle old Christmas trees

Residents are being encouraged to do their bit for the planet by recycling their trees and packaging.

South Tyneside Council is calling on residents to use their blue bin, the Recycling Village or any of the 10 recycling banks around the borough.

Lead member for area management and community safety, Coun Moira Smith, said: “Christmas is a time for showing people we care for them by buying cards and presents but this year I would urge people to also show the planet some love and recycle as much as they can.

“With so much more material now recyclable, it makes sense to think green when unwrapping parcels and remember to put cardboard packaging in the blue bin.”

Small electrical items, such as hairdryers and irons, can also be placed in the blue recycling bin. However, wrapping paper, Christmas cards, polystyrene, bows and ribbons, plastic bags and baubles should be disposed of in the grey household bin.

Trees can also be recycled at 14 sites across the borough until January 25. The council turns the trees into compost and soil improver.

Christmas trees can be taken to Temple Park (next to recycling site),North Marine Park, Mowbray Park, Redhead Park, West Park and the Recyling Village (Middlefields) all in South Shields.

In Jarrow they can go to West Park on Pine Street and In Hebburn to Campbell Park Road and St Andrew’s Centre.

Plus Disco Park in West Boldon, Grange Park in East Boldon, Cornthwaite Park in Whitburn, Coulthard Park and Oakleigh Gardens, both Cleadon.

Alternatively, residents can arrange for their old Christmas trees to be collected through the Council’s bulky waste service although there is a fee for this service. To find out more, ring the Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 700.

The Recycling Village at Middlefields Industrial Estate in South Shields will have extended opening hours of 9am until 7.30pm until Wednesday, 4 January.