Find out which school is celebrating its good Ofsted report

A South Tyneside school is celebrating after achieving a ‘good’ rating in its latest Ofsted report.

Staff, teachers and pupils at Jarrow School are delighted to have received the high rating following its latest inspection in March.

The school, in Field Terrace, was praised for its leadership and purposeful atmosphere of learning for all pupils.

Head teacher Jill Gillies said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of our Ofsted inspection, particularly since there have been a number of changes to the Ofsted framework and performance measures since our last inspection in 2012.

“We are particularly proud of our students as their enthusiasm for learning and high standards of behaviour were highlighted by the inspectors.”

The school, which specialised in engineering was rated good in its last inspection back in 2012.

This year’s report found that safeguarding at the school to be effective and called the school’s support for pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural understanding, ‘a real strength.’

The report said: “You and your staff have maintained a strong and purposeful atmosphere of learning for all pupils. “You have a personal passion for improvement which has permeated the approach of your senior and middle leaders.

“The school’s leaders ensure that they take full accountability for the standards in their areas of responsibility.

“You have made sure that everyone, including pupils, staff and governors, has high expectations of behaviour and academic standards.”

Inspectors also found that pupils have responded well to the challenges initiated by staff and said as a result of their teaching, pupils are confident learners and achieve well.

The report said: “Pupils who come to Jarrow School are unanimous in their support and enthusiasm for the changes that have been made since you took up headship. “They are happy, purposeful and eager to do well.” The inspection also highlighted how processes are now in place to improve pupils’ attendance, with persistent absence rates falling rapidly but remaining above the national average.

The school was praised for the way pupils who attend the autistic unit are looked after.

It acknowledged how governors are fully involved in the life of the school and said academic standards rose overall for Year 11 last year at GCSE, including in English and mathematics.