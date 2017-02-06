Find your inner peace at Hebburn Buddhist Temple

Inner peace and kindness is to be celebrated with a special event held at a Buddhist temple in South Tyneside.

The Dhammakayen meditation centre - at the former St Andrew’s Church, off Ellison Street, Hebburn - is opening its doors to host the occasion aimed at promoting human kindness.

The Meditation room. Picture by FRANK REID

In the run up to the event - taking place on Saturday - they are calling on people to make a donation of clothes, food, toys, blankets, sleeping bags and sanitary wear as part of its ‘Wrap Up For Peace’ appeal.

Donated items will be handed to local services supporting the homeless and women seeking refuge.

It is the first time the Buddhist temple has held an event of this kind, and if successful, they hope it will become a yearly event.

Monk Pan said: “The event is all based around peace and kindness. This is why we are asking people, to donate any unwanted items they have which can be given to the homeless.

“People will also have the chance to take part in meditation.

“I have held this type of event in Thailand but have never held one in the UK. It will be the first time our temple has done this. “Hopefully, if it is a success, it will become a yearly event.”

Posters have already gone up calling on donations to the cause.

The hour-long event starting at 5.30pm will include a talk on what peace is on a global level.

It will also give advice on how to achieve it on a personal level - starting with kindness to others.

Following meditation, each person will be given the chance to light a candle.

Activities will also be available for children.

Those who attend the event will receive a voucher to bring a friend for free to a future meditation session.

Donations can be made at the temple from today until Friday - between 2pm and 6pm and on Saturday during the event from 5.30pm until 6.30pm.

Those unable to make a donation during those times can contact the centre to arrange a suitable time.

People can call 07454 647 620.

For information on the various services and events held at the temple - including its weekly beginners in meditation services - go to www.meetup.com/Meditation-Newcastle.

Information can also be found by visit the Dhammakayen meditation centre on Facebook, calling Ae 07497878069 or be emailing meditation.dmcnewcastle@gmail.com