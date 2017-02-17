Fine mess for untidy five after rubbish build-up in South Tyneside

Five people from South Tyneside are counting the cost after failing to clear rubbish from their properties.

Four women and one man have been ordered to pay a total of £900 in fines after action by South Tyneside Council.

Michelle Anderson, 38, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with an Environmental Protection Act Section 80 Notice over this mess.

There cases were heard at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Kim Douglas, 27, of Newcastle Road, South Shields, Gary Kerr, of Redhead Avenue, South Shields, Caroline Welsh, 43, of Russell Street, Jarrow, and Karly Ritson, 35, of Kent Street, Jarrow, were all summonsed for failing to comply with a Prevention of Damage by Pest Act Notice (PDPA).

The prosecutions were brought by South Tyneside Council, and related to rubbish in the back yards and gardens of their properties.

She allowed dog mess to build up in the front and side yards of her home at Salem Street, Jarrow.

A South Tyneside Council spokesman said: “Residents who allow rubbish and other waste to build up like this are not only being inconsiderate neighbours, but are creating a health risk.

“It is unsightly and unpleasant for those living nearby and can attract flies, mice and rats.

“While we always prefer to work with residents and gain their co-operation, we are committed to keeping our borough clean and tidy and will not hesitate to take action against those who ignore our requests.”

Douglas was given a conditional discharge after pleading guilty and was ordered to pay £100 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Kerr, who did not attend court, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £100 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Welsh did not attend court and was fined £60 and ordered to pay £100 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Ritson pleaded guilty by post and was given a 12-month conditional discharge. She was ordered to pay £100 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Anderson pleaded guilty and was given a conditional discharge, ordered to pay £100 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.