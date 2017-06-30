Fire crews to visit South Tyneside tower blocks after Grenfell fire disaster

Fire crews are to visit all of South Tyneside's high rise buildings next week as part of a safety and reassurance campaign following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

At least 80 people died at Grenfell, in London, after a fire engulfed most of the building during the night of June 14.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) are to visit all of the borough's high rise buildings, of six floors or more, after concerns were raised about fire safety.

The buildings will be among 182 in Tyne and Wear visited by TWFRS crews, Fire Safety and Prevention and Educations (P&E) teams.

Durham Court, on Victoria Road East, Hebburn, will be visited on Monday at 3.30pm.

Monastery Court, in North Street, Jarrow, Wilkinson Court, on Grange Road, Jarrow, and Ellen Court, in Walter Street, Jarrow, will receive a visit on Tuesday at 10.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm respectively.

Alan Robson, TWFRS assistant chief officer, said: “We know that following the terrible fire in Grenfell Tower, many residents in high rise homes have been concerned about fire safety in their buildings.

"The facts are that the levels of fire safety compliance in high-rise dwellings across Tyne and Wear is very high.

"But we also know that some residents have been unsettled by recent events, and we are here to provide them with the reassurance that they need.

"Since the tragedy we have been working with local authorities and other housing providers to support their fire safety responsibilities, as well as providing reassurance and fire safety information to residents."

Mr Robson added: “Our position is clear, we work closely with housing providers to give residents the confidence that their buildings are safe.

"The additional ongoing work with local authorities and other housing providers and the launch of this further phase of our reassurance campaign, compliments this activity.

"In addition residents can find a range of very helpful information on our website: www.twfire.gov.uk to support them in helping to keep their homes fire safe.”

Fire safety checks will be undertaken in the next phase of the programme, while crews will carry out inspections to update building knowledge and prevention teams will be on hand to provide advice to residents.

Mr Robson said: "Effective fire safety involves safe buildings, informed residents and an intelligence-led fire service.

"We believe that these visits will provide the reassurance and information that is required by occupants.”