Specialist firefighters have rescued a dog from a sink hole in Whitburn this afternoon.

Two rope rescue teams from South Shields were called to Mill Lane at noon.

Rescuers reach the floor of the sinkhole

The dog had fallen into a sinkhole, which was filling with water, and unable to escape.

"Two of the crew members were lowered on rope lines into the hole and managed to get the dog out," said a Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesman.

"The dog was safe and well and has been reunited with its owner."

The dog is prepared for rescue