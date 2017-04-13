Firefighters tackle large allotment fire in South Shields

Fire crews were called to tackle an allotment blaze in South Shields last night.

The blaze which took place at the allotments behind the Jack Clark Park, with firefighter arriving on scene at 5.34pm.

Two crews from South Shields and Hebburn used one hose reel to put out the flames which had set alight five sheds on the site.

Fortunately no one was injured in the incident and crews managed to bring the blaze under control within an hour and a half.

Firefighters left the scene around 7pm.

The cause of the fire is not being treated as suspicious.