Fireworks light up the sky as South Tyneside celebrates Bonfire Night

Thousands of people packed South Shields seafront to enjoy the spectacular annual Bonfire Night extravaganza.

Spectators of all ages were left spellbound as the dark backdrop of the night sky was lit up in an explosion of colour.

Portia, Lucas, and Emme Mostoufi at South Tyneside Fireworks Display, Sandhaven Beach.

Visitors to the attraction, compared by Ray Spencer MBE, were treated to two displays.

This year’s theme was ‘Spellbound’ with both displays backed by a series of musical tracks.

The event was organised by South Tyneside Council inconjuntion with Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.

Throughout the event visitors were able to enjoy all the fun of the fair for one of the final times of 2017, as rides opened for the annual occasion.

Brothers Jake and Luke Garnett at South Tyneside Fireworks Display, Sandhaven Beach.