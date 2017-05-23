First victim of Manchester Arena suicide bomber is 'beautiful girl with the kindest heart and soul'

The first victim of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber has been named as a "beautiful" 16-year-old female student.

Georgina Callander was killed when a nail bomb tore through the foyer of the venue as a concert by the American singer Ariana Grande was just ending last night.

Georgina Callander, second right, with friends.

A statement issued by Runshaw College, in Leyland, near Preston, where Georgina attended, today said: “It is with enormous sadness that it appears that one of the people who lost their lives in Monday’s Manchester attack was one of our students here at Runshaw College.

“Georgina Callander was a former Bishop Rawstorne pupil studying with us on the second year of her health and social care course.

“Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina’s friends, family, and all of those affected by this loss.

“We are offering all available support possible at this tragic time, including counselling with our dedicated student support team.”

Georgina Callander.

It is believed another Runshaw student was badly injured in the attack and is being treated in the intensive care unit of a Manchester hospital. But no further details have been released.

Close friends of Georgina, who lived in Tarleton, near Preston, paid tribute to the teenager on social media, describing her as “a beautiful girl with the kindest heart and soul”.

It was reported Georgina was one of the first casualties to be rushed from the scene by ambulance after the bombing at the end of the concert by the US singer.

Despite attempts by medics to save her life, she died later in hospital with her mother at her bedside.

According to posts on Twitter, Georgina was an Ariana Grande “superfan” who had met her idol two years ago and had only tweeted the star on Sunday saying: “So excited to see you tomorrow.”

The American singer tweeted today: “Broken. From the bottom of my heart. I don’t have words.”