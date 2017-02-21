Fish supper on fundraising menu at award-winning South Shields restaurant

A chance to enjoy a classic seaside dish and raise funds for good causes is on offer at a special event in South Shields next week.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Alan Smith is hosting a charity fish and chip supper on February 28 at the award-winning Colmans Fish and Chips restaurant in Ocean Road.

Tickets for the event, which will run from 7pm to 10.30pm, are £15 and include a fish and chip supper with a glass of wine and a raffle.

The Mayor said: “This is one of a number of events planned to support charities which carry out invaluable work to help residents across the borough.”

The funds go towards the mayor’s charity which this year is supporting Diabetes UK South Tyneside, Young Carers in South Tyneside and Citizens Advice Bureau South Tyneside. Tickets from the Civic Office, Jarrow Town Hall, or on (0191) 424 7311.