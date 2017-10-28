Fisherman rescued after 20ft fall from cliff onto beach

A man was rescued after a fall from a cliff during a fishing trip left him with hip injuries.

The emergency services were called to the north end of Jackie's Beach at Whitburn just before 11.30pm yesterday after the Coastguard Operations Centre at Humber received a report.

The fisherman had been out on the cliffs at Whitburn when he fell.

A spokesman for the Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team said: "On our arrival with South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, we located the Ambulance Hazardous Area Response Team who were treating a fisherman who had fallen around 20ft suffering from hip injuries.

"It was decided the best method of extraction was to lower a rope rescue technician who then recovered the casualty up the small cliff where he was then taken up the old rifle range to the main road where an ambulance crew took him to hospital for further treatment."

Five members of the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) were involved in the call out.

A spokesman said: "Due to the location it was decided to transport the male in Sunderland's vehicle from the cliff to the road.

"The male was then transferred to the ambulance.

"Both teams were then stood down at 1.40am."

The organisations have issued a reminder that for all coastal emergencies people should dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.