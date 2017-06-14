Five people fined more than £1,000 for not clearing rubbish in South Tyneside

A number of residents in South Tyneside have been prosecuted for failing to clear rubbish from their properties.

In all four cases, the residents were prosecuted by South Tyneside Council for failing to comply with a notice issued under the Prevention of Damage by Pests Act 1949 by not removing items likely to harbour pests.

The rubbish included a build-up of refuse-filled carrier bags or bin liners as well as other household items.

They were ordered to pay a total of more than £1,000 during the hearings at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Beverley Williams, 35, and James Phinn, 29, of Oxford Street, South Shields, were ordered to pay £160 each, which included a fine, costs and victim surcharge.

Angela Lea, 43, was ordered to pay compensation of £482.40 for failing to comply with a notice to clear rubbish from her property in Collingwood Street, Hebburn.

Shannon Hale, aged 21, of Talbot Road, South Shields, was also ordered to pay costs of £100 and compensation of £182.40 in relation to a build-up of rubbish and materials left in her backyard.

The cases were proven in their absence.

Alan Storey, 57, of Quarry Lane, South Shields, attended court and admitted failing to comply with the notice served upon him.

The court heard Mr Storey was slowly regaining his strength after surgery and had found it difficult to carry out certain tasks.

He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.