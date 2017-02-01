Five players to have played for both Newcastle United and Queens Park Rangers

Newcastle United return to league action on Wednesday night with a Championship home game against Queens Park Rangers.

Here are five players to have played for both sides.

Les Ferdinand, second left, celebrates scoring for Newcastle with fellow Rangers old boy Darren Peacock, far left. Picture: PA.

Glenn Roeder

Widely admired throughout football for fooling many an opponent with his trademark step-over shuffle.

Roeder was a skilful centre-half who captained Queens Park Rangers to the 1982 FA Cup final and to promotion to the old First Division 12 months later.

He was also part of the Newcastle United side who went up in 1984 and enjoyed six largely successful seasons on Tyneside.

The Londoner later guided the Magpies to the Europa League as manager in 2006 before he was sacked a year later after a mid-table finish.

Kevin Brock

Midfielder creator who followed manager Jim Smith from Oxford United to both Queens Park Rangers and Newcastle United in the late 1980s.

He was part of Kevin Keegan’s promotion squad during 1992-93 and – despite standing only 5ft 9in tall – has the honour of being the Magpies’ last outfield player to go in goal before the advent of substitute keepers. Nor did he concede during the 3-2 win at Birmingham.

Brock is more often unfairly remembered (so we won’t mention it then) for bisecting his own back four with a slide-rule pass to set up Everton’s equaliser at Oxford in a 1984 League Cup tie.

The goal arguably saved Howard Kendall’s job before the Toffees’ boss eventually left three years and four trophies later.

Les Ferdinand

Imperious in the air and fast on the floor, Ferdinand regularly tormented Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle during the mid-1990s before the Magpies manager persuaded him to move north from Loftus Road in 1995 for £6m.

Controversially sold to Tottenham for a similar fee two years and 41 goals later because the money men behind the scenes at St James’s Park felt his value at the age of 30 was about to plummet.

“Sir Les”, as he was fondly christened, was predictably still scoring goals against Newcastle seven years later and is likely to be on Tyneside again on Wednesday as his first professional club’s director of football.

Joey Barton

Pantomime villain to some, creative midfielder to others. Newcastle United saw far more of the former after Barton’s £6.3m move from Manchester City in 2007.

He finally showed his true form with a string of committed performances during the 2010-11 season before falling out with the club thanks to a string of social media rants about his employers.

Newly promoted Rangers were next to take the bait with similar results from 2011-15.

He can at least claim to have helped old club City to their first title in 44 years after he was sent off during their memorable 3-2 final-day win over the Hoops in 2012.

Now back in the Premier League with Burnley after an ill-fated spell north of the border at Glasgow Rangers. Apparently he’s playing well and behaving himself. The clock ticks….

James Perch

Recovered from a nightmare first season at St James’s Park to establish himself as an important member of Alan Pardew’s Champions League-chasing squad of 2011-12.

No stranger to referees’ notebooks, the £1m signing from Notts Forest gradually won over the Tyneside faithful and even marked Liverpool’s Luiz Suarez out of one victory (well, just about).

Left for Wigan in 2013 for £1m before moving to Loftus Road two years later for an undisclosed fee. May line up in defence against Newcastle on Wednesday....suspension permitting.