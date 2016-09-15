Five tips to keep yourself safe during Sunderland Freshers Week

As Freshers Week kicks off in Sunderland this weekend it's important to keep yourself safe whilst having a good time.

For two weeks from September 16, thousands of university students will be flooding into the city to enjoy Sunderland nightlife, but Northumbria Police are warning new students to know their limits.

With this in mind here are five tips from Southern Area Command Chief Inspector Paul Milner to help you keep safe during the two weeks of fun.

1. Know your limits.

When you come in to the centre and out with your friends having a drink, please know your limits and don’t get yourself in a vulnerable position.

2. Plan your way home.

Try and plan your way home before you go out together, and when you are out together, make sure you stick together.

3. Bring your phone

Bring your mobile phone and keep it with you.

4. Keep an eye on your drink.

Don’t accept drinks from anyone you don’t know or don’t trust. Keep an eye on your drink and don’t leave it unattended.

5. Ask for help.

If you feel unwell, seek assistance from the staff or door staff at the bar you are at, or approach a police officer.

Police run an operation called Operation Guardian, week in week out to keep revellers safe, but during the busy Freshers Week period there will also be extra officers on patrol.

Happy Freshers Week!