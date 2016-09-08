Flooding caused by burst water main in South Shields

A burst water main caused flooding in areas of South Shields throughout the night.

The initial burst happened in Perth Avenue shortly after midnight.

Workmen for Northumbria Water worked through the night to carry out repairs to the water main.

The build up of pressure from the initial site resulted in minor flooding in a couple of other spots in the Tyne Dock area.

A spokesman for Northumbrian Water said only a very small number of properties were effected by the loss of water and almost all were back to normal by later in the morning.