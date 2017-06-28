Floral tributes to teacher Julie 'Jules' Parkin as police continue Sunderland murder probe

Floral tributes and poignant messages have been left outside the home of Sunderland teacher Julie 'Jules' Parkin as police continue their murder investigation.

Forensic investigators are still at the house in Kirkwall Close, Castletown, where the 39-year-old mum was found with fatal knife injuries, at 12.10am on Monday.

Floral tributes outside the Kirkwall Close home of Julie Parkin, 39, who was stabbed to death.

Bouquets have been left on the front lawn of the property, where a forensic tent is erected behind a police cordon.

One message - signed Kelly, Tom, Ilarni, Thomas and Kezia - read: "Gone but not forgotten.

"Heaven has gained a beautiful angel.

"RIP Jules.

"Forever in our thoughts.

"All our love."

Another note, attached to simply said: "RIP. God bless."

While a further message added: "Gone too soon."

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Officers leading the investigation say they believe it to be a “domestic incident” between people who know each other, while extra officers have been put on patrol to reassure residents.

A letter given to children at West Boldon Primary to give to their parents, written by headteacher Joanne Weightman, reads: “The school has experienced the sudden death of one of our teachers, Mrs Parkin.

“We are deeply saddened by her death.

“All of the staff are available to help your child cope with the tragedy.

“It is possible that your child may have some feelings he or she may like to discuss with you.

“You can help your child by taking some time to listen and encourage them to express their feelings.

"Mrs Parkin was a Year 3 and 4 teacher at West Boldon Primary School."