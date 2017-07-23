Flying times brought forward as Sunderland International Airshow tries to beat the weather

People heading for the final day of Sunderland International Airshow have been warned to get there early, as flying times have been brought forward in a bid to beat the weather.

Displays were due to start at noon, but will now commence at 11.45am, with the Blades display team taking to the skies.

The Red Arrows are now due at 12.30pm, and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - which did not fly yesterday - at 1.15pm, weather permitting.

For although today started off sunny, the weather is due to change by about 2pm, with heavy rain and strengthening winds.