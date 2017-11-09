Flytippers slammed for blighting Cleadon Hills beauty spot

Flytippers have been slammed for blighting one of the borough’s most popular beauty spots with their rubbish.

Anthony Brew said he is fed up with people constantly littering areas such as Cleadon Hills, calling the area a ‘dumping ground’ for rubbish that people can’t be bothered to take to the tip.

Coun Moira Smith.

Mr Brew, 54, from West Boldon, said he has repeatedly contacted the council to report offending and just this week he spotted a child’s cot dumped on Cleadon Hills.

He said: “I live just a few miles away from Cleadon Hills and regularly drive up and take the dogs for a walk.

“It is a local beauty spot and I have been going there for 40 years, but it has been blighted by flytipping and I am sick of it.

“Why can’t they drive to the refuse tip?

“I don’t understand why people do it, it’s just laziness.

“Cleadon Hills has become a dumping ground and I have seen things like mattresses and beer bottles just left,

“Local people are then left to pick it up.

“It’s a nice place and people want to keep it clean.”

Mr Brew hopes more can be done to stop offending and suggested patrols and CCTV be installed at sites where possible - one of the measures that South Tyneside Council said it is exploring.

Last week the Gazette reported how charges for bulky waste collections in South Tyneside could be slashed as council bosses look at new ways to tackle flytipping in the borough.

Coun Moira Smith, lead member for Area Management and Community Safety, said: “It is disgraceful that some people think it is okay to abandon their rubbish in our streets or open spaces.

“Abandoned waste is unsightly, costly to clean up and can be harmful to the public and wildlife, event more so if targeted by arsonists.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s one bin bag dumped in a grass verge or a large quantities of waste scattered across a back lane, it is a criminal offence and we will not tolerate it.

“We would like to remind people that we have recycling and disposal skips at the Recycling Village at Middlefields Industrial Estate in South Shields where a variety of rubbish can be taken and disposed of legally, safely and responsibly.

“So there is absolutely no reason why anyone should act in such an irresponsible manner, and risk breaking the law in the process.”

To report flytipping or other environmental problems, call the council’s customer contact centre on: 0191 427 7000 or email: customerhelp@southtyneside.co.uk

For more information about the many ways waste can be safely and responsibly disposed of in South Tyneside visit: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling