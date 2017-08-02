Food and football on offer at church pastor’s boredom-beating summer camp

A church pastor and football coach is hoping to help youngsters beat the summer holiday boredom by launching a weekly camp.

Pastor Joseph is opening the doors to his church, off Moffat Avenue in Jarrow, to young people to come down have fun and enjoy a meal together.

RCCG Living Faith Pastor Joseph to host sport football club

The holiday camp has been made possible with the help of the Jarrow and Boldon Community Area Forum and the Key Project.

Pastor Joseph, who is also a football coach, said: “I wanted to do something to bring the children together during the school holidays.

“The lunch club will give young people the chance to come along, play games and enjoy a meal.

“We have put flyers around the nearby houses to let people know what we are doing and to invite them to join in.

“We have run something similar in the past which was well attended. We hope this time it will be just as successful.”

Pastor Joseph will also be sharing his football skills with youngsters looking to improve on their game.

The camp will run from 11 until 12.30pm on August 8, August 22 and August 29.

The sessions are free and are open to all young people, however, under 8s must be accompanied by an adult during their stay.